Free Party Canada candidate seeks to promote healthcare and direct democracy
Julien St-Jean
Pontiac Sept 13, 2021
It was at the suggestion of other citizens that the Free Party Canada asked Geneviève Labonté-Chartrand to run as the representative for the Pontiac.
“When this new party came about, they immediately thought of me as a potential candidate because of my past accomplishments and my strengths, determination and open positivity,” wrote Labonté-Chartrand in an email.
Labonté-Chartrand holds a doctorate in psychology (Psy. D) from the University of Quebec. She spent her early career as a researcher, “getting a better understanding of how things work, behave and their impacts.” She’s worked as a university educator and in mental illness institutes before starting her own holistic clinical psychologist practice in Gatineau.
