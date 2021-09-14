Free Party Canada candidate seeks to promote healthcare and direct democracy

Julien St-Jean

Pontiac Sept 13, 2021

It was at the suggestion of other citizens that the Free Party Canada asked Geneviève Labonté-Chartrand to run as the representative for the Pontiac.

“When this new party came about, they immediately thought of me as a potential candidate because of my past accomplishments and my strengths, determination and open positivity,” wrote Labonté-Chartrand in an email.

Labonté-Chartrand holds a doctorate in psychology (Psy. D) from the University of Quebec. She spent her early career as a researcher, “getting a better understanding of how things work, behave and their impacts.” She’s worked as a university educator and in mental illness institutes before starting her own holistic clinical psychologist practice in Gatineau.