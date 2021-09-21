Friends of St-Joseph’s Manor residents enjoy mini-fair

Staff of St-Joseph’s organized a fair-themed day, in which residents ate classic fair food, such as pizza, cotton candy and of course, Beavertails. The event took place Thursday and included games, a “best dressed” competition and a visit from the 4H club and their animals.

After residents of the Friends of St-Joseph’s Manor in Campbell’s Bay were unable to attend the Shawville Fair, staff decided to bring the Fair to them.

