Full coverage of the Council of Mayors

The public meeting of both the TNO and MRC Pontiac started with a the a few words in honour of the recently-deceased former mayor of Campbell’s Bay, Cletus Ferrigan. Finances One of the most important parts of the meeting was the presentation of the audited financial statements of both the TNO and the MRC for 2021. The financial reports were both given by Simon Thibault, a representative of Axè CPA, the independent auditor hired by the MRC and Annie Vaillancourt, the MRC’s accountant. The TNO’s (which concerns itself with the territories that are not . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca