Full house for meeting on language bills

Jorge Maria
Shawville Aug. 3, 2021
More than 125 people came out in person for a meeting held by the Regional Association of Western Quebeckers (RAWQ) in order to lay out what Bill 96 and Bill C-32 will mean to the people of Pontiac.
RAWQ director general Jeanne Nivischiuk said the goal of the event was to engage with the community, to exchange ideas and ask questions.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca