Fun Day in Thorne

Madelaine Methot LADYSMITH August 19, 2023 On Saturday, Thorne municipality councillor for recreation, Jammie-lee Thrun, organized a day of fun activities for families on the Thorne Community Recreation Association grounds. The event had a great turn out, with over 100 people attending, including many families just visiting the Pontiac for a cottaging weekend. The day included a variety of bouncy castle activities on the grounds, as well as a Dino-Dash obstacle course race with prizes for participants and free hot dogs. Thorne fire ighters Christopher Thrun and Doug Black also brought along some firetrucks out on the grounds for kids to climb into and onto The success of this years’ Family Fun Day has inspired Jammie-lee to organize more community events for the Municipality of Thorne, and this was the first of what will hopefully be an annual event, Thrun said.

