Fundamentally speaking

What has this pandemic taught us so far? For many, it has been the realization that we are very much social beings. People still miss having habitual gatherings with family members and friends. They miss those carefree, leisurely outings. They miss attending special events. And if we think back to the very beginning of this whole ordeal, even a normal show of affection like being able to hug an elderly parent or grandparent was thwarted.

With the initial lockdown folks became keenly aware of what they personally consider to be . . .