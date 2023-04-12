Gatineau man arrested for drunk driving in MoP
Brett Thoms
Municipality of Pontiac
April 9, 2023
On Sunday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Gatineau was arrested while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to MRC des Collines police Facebook post.
At the time of the arrest, he was accompanied by two children aged six and 13.
His vehicle was towed and his license was immediately suspended. The children were given to a family member who came to the scene.
The driver had no prior record and will have to appear in court at a later date.
