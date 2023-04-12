Gatineau man arrested for drunk driving in MoP

Brett Thoms Municipality of Pontiac April 9, 2023 On Sunday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Gatineau was arrested while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to MRC des Collines police Facebook post. At the time of the arrest, he was accompanied by two children aged six and 13. His vehicle was towed and his license was immediately suspended. The children were given to a family member who came to the scene. The driver had no prior record and will have to appear in court at a later date.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca