Gearing up for graduation season

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Shawville June 15, 2022
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the success of students in schools around Pontiac are hosting the first graduation events since covid restrictions put a hold on them.
After almost two years of putting them on hold, parents and friends will be able to see their . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca