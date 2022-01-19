Getting to Know Ewe

Leystone Farms sits in idyllic surroundings. Protected by the Gatineau mountain ridge, the area is enveloped by stunning, resplendent landscape. The quiet farmhouse situated at the edge of the Pontiac is the home of Karri Munn-Venn. A busy senior policy analyst and . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca