Getting to know you; A closer look at MoP mayoral candidates: Eddie McCann

Eddie McCann graduated from Victoria high school in Shawville and went on to the University of Ottawa where he obtained a BA in General Studies before he went to work in his family-owned hardware store, where he worked half of his adult life. McCann also worked at other Ottawa-based retail stores, including Home Depot.

