Getting to know you; A closer look at MoP mayoral candidates: Joanne Labadie

Jorge Maria

Pontiac Oct. 6, 2021

Joanne Labadie, the incumbent mayor of Pontiac has been fascinated by politics since she was teen growing up. “At 16 years old, I skipped school to go to Parliament Hill, to watch the signing of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” she said.

After high school, Labadie studied travel and tourism and would pursue cabinet making and design in her early career. After a few years, Labadie and her husband would have three children in quick succession. Labadie then devoted herself to her children and became a stay-at-home mom for the next 20 years.