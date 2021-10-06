Getting to know you; A closer look at MoP mayoral candidates: Joanne Labadie

Jorge Maria
Pontiac Oct. 6, 2021
Joanne Labadie, the incumbent mayor of Pontiac has been fascinated by politics since she was teen growing up. “At 16 years old, I skipped school to go to Parliament Hill, to watch the signing of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” she said.
After high school, Labadie studied travel and tourism and would pursue cabinet making and design in her early career. After a few years, Labadie and her husband would have three children in quick succession. Labadie then devoted herself to her children and became a stay-at-home mom for the next 20 years.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca