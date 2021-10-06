Getting to know you; A closer look at MoP mayoral candidates: Roger Larose

Jorge Maria

Pontiac Oct. 6, 2021

Roger Larose is no stranger to the Municipality of Pontiac, he was a councillor four 11 years, he was mayor for four years and has lived in the community for 60 years.

Larose has decided to tip his hat into politics once again because of what he sees a lack of progress on many files, so he is running for Mayor of the Municipality of Pontiac.

He studied business at school; worked as a millwright for 15 years and then became a general contractor, a job he has held for the past 20 years except for a brief pause in business when he became mayor the first time.