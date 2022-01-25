Giant Tiger presents $3,500 to Bouffe Pontiac for food aid

Zainab Al-Mehdar Shawville Jan. 18, 2022 On Jan. 18 Giant Tiger donated 3,500 to Bouffe Pontiac as part of their national food bank drive campaign. Store Manager Brandyn Gauthier was also pleased to be donating 75 bags each containing 15-pounds of potatoes. “I think everything we can do to help people, especially through . . .

