Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Left to right, Scott Beimers, assistant manager, Christine Klarke, key holder, Brandyn Gauthier, store manager, Chris Alexander, Carmen Burke, sales associate, Kim Laroche, executive director of Bouffe Pontiac and Vanessa Lafleur, food service assistant at Bouffe Pontiac.
Highlight News 

Giant Tiger raises $3,750 honouring former employee

Liz Draper

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Shawville May 19, 2022
In honour of a former cashier at Giant Tiger who was a big part of the food bank campaign, store manager Brandyn Gauthier, made a donation of $3,750 in her name to Bouffe Pontiac.
“This is kind of a special one for us,” said Gauthier.
Jennifer Alexander, who was . . .

