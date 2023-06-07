I received a call from a friend this weekend. Her elderly mom had slipped away in her sleep. We cried together but not without hope. My friend was planning a visit. God didn’t give her that option. The beautiful part is that she had spent two and a half months earlier this year watching her mom recuperate from health issues and their time together was both precious and fun. God’s timing is always perfect, even when we don’t understand the why. Trusting Him brings peace. In the case of my friend, so many things had been worked out that she is able to rest in God’s all-knowing provision. He is a good heavenly Father to all who will place their life in His hands. We need only trust.

