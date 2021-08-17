Thursday, August 19, 2021
Scott Tubman and Dave Romain at the Lions Club golf tournament. The two outfitted their cart to show support for the Lions Club.
Highlight Local Events News 

Golfers dust off clubs to support Pontiac Lions Club

Julien St-Jean , ,

Julien St-Jean

Campbell’s Bay August 14 2021

The Pontiac Lions Club held a golf tournament last Saturday at Mickey Creek Golf Club in Campbell’s Bay, bringing more than 50 golfers out to grace the green.

Participants also enjoyed a spaghetti dinner later in the night and a barbecue, with all proceeds from the event going towards the Lions Club. 

