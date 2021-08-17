Golfers dust off clubs to support Pontiac Lions Club

Julien St-Jean
Campbell’s Bay August 14 2021
The Pontiac Lions Club held a golf tournament last Saturday at Mickey Creek Golf Club in Campbell’s Bay, bringing more than 50 golfers out to grace the green.
Participants also enjoyed a spaghetti dinner later in the night and a barbecue, with all proceeds from the event going towards the Lions Club.
