Golfers raise money for Aylmer Food Center

The tournament was a standard “four guys, best ball” tournament, with a few prizes for winners. However, prizes weren’t the main goal. According to participants, the spirit of the tournament is to simply get out with friends and enjoy the game.

Twelve golfers arrived at Pine Lodge last Saturday for the annual Waidt Construction Services golf tournament.

