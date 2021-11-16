Got any extra milk?

Last week, when I first woke up and checked my email my first message was from a young farmer who I knew. He asked if we had any extra milk? That’s a very logical question to ask a dairy farmer who he knew milked a bunch of cows. We get requests occasionally for a little colostrum, (first milk from a cow that has just delivered a baby calf) Sometimes when a momma cow delivers her . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca