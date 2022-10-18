Grampa’s GPS

The Global Positioning System (GPS) was started by the USA Defense in 1978. Early consumer versions were not very precise. The least expensive versions had an accuracy of between one and several meters. In 2022, most commonly used GPS is accurate to one inch or less. Today GPS is widely used for things from a map that is free on most smart phones, to tracking of trucks in a fleet, to monitoring the location of your child or as a leg bracelet on a criminal to track them 24-7. GPS has been commonly used in agriculture for more than 20 years. Many new tractors, combines, sprayers, planters and fertilizer applicators have some form of GPS installed when delivered to the farmer. GPS soil sampling is an excellent way to let the farmer know precisely which spots in the field need which nutrient, organic matter or other soil amendment. When combined with a yield monitor on harvesting equipment, a farmer can find out which part of the field produces the best or worst. When combined with variable rate seed or fertilizer application equipment farmers can make applications to match maximum profitability. Today many . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca