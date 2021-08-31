Green candidate begins ‘paddle for a liveable future’

In a press release, McArthur described the route of his journey as 150 kilometres, beginning in Maniwaki and ending in Ottawa on Sept. 6. Along the way, McArthur will stop in nearby communities to meet with community members in the riding.

As part of his campaign for the 2021 election, Pontiac Green candidate Shaughn McArthur began his “paddle for a liveable future” along the Gatineau River last Sunday.

