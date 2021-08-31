Green candidate begins ‘paddle for a liveable future’

Julien St-Jean
Pontiac August 29, 2021
As part of his campaign for the 2021 election, Pontiac Green candidate Shaughn McArthur began his “paddle for a liveable future” along the Gatineau River last Sunday.
In a press release, McArthur described the route of his journey as 150 kilometres, beginning in Maniwaki and ending in Ottawa on Sept. 6. Along the way, McArthur will stop in nearby communities to meet with community members in the riding.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca