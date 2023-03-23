Groovin’s on ice

Brett Thoms Chapeau March 18, 2023 West Pontiac Connects held its second Disco Skate at the Upper Pontiac Sports Complex in Chapeau on Saturday. The event was held to raise funds under the Driving for Success program, which helps the area’s high school students raise money to pay for their drivers license fees. The event was sponsored by Desjardins and the entire arena staff was on hand to help out with the event. The organizers also hired St. Johns Ambulance to have volunteers on hand in case of any accidents. The Disco Skate, essentially a public skate with cool lights and music, was DJ’d by Danse Mobile. The event was first held last year and brought back by popular demand. “It’s just really nice to have a community event to see the kids have so much fun,” said Natalie Thompson, the Driving for Success program coordinator. “It’s a nice thing to see to be able to get together and it’s nice to offer it for free. You know, everything costs so much right now. It’s good to be able to go out and do something that costs nothing with your family.”

