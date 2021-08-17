Thursday, August 19, 2021
Cathy Scullion performed many of her own original songs on the fiddle and guitar at Campbell’s Bay’s mural park last Wednesday.
Guitar and fiddle show in Mural park

Campbell’s Bay, July 21, 2021

Campbell’s Bay residents gathered near Mural Park last Wednesday for a musical performance from Cathy Scullion.

Scullion played both guitar and fiddle, performing a number of her own songs. One of which was “Dance with an angel,” which she explained she wrote for her mother after she passed away last year. Some other songs were inspired by her experience growing up on a farm in Gatineau or her family’s history.

