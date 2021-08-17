Guitar and fiddle show in Mural park

Scullion played both guitar and fiddle, performing a number of her own songs. One of which was “Dance with an angel,” which she explained she wrote for her mother after she passed away last year. Some other songs were inspired by her experience growing up on a farm in Gatineau or her family’s history.

Campbell’s Bay residents gathered near Mural Park last Wednesday for a musical performance from Cathy Scullion.

