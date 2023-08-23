Halloween arrives early in Sand Bay

Madelaine Methot Sand bay August 19, 2023 The Sand Bay Association held it’s first ever Halloween in summer on Saturday. The community had a great turnout at the baseball field for the night of Halloween-themed activities. This year, the association had the idea of celebrating the holiday during summer when more residents are around so that everyone could make Halloween memories in Sand Bay. Many residents decorated their homes and dressed up in costume. The evening began at 6 p.m. with children trick-or-treating. Event organizer Stacey Thomson also volunteered her yard for the committee to put on a haunted house. More than 60 people attended the haunted house on Saturday as opposed to the usual 10 Thomson would normally receive in October. There was also a movie screen set up at the baseball field that played Hotel Transylvania at 8:30 p.m. Residents brought chairs and blankets and there was even a free popcorn station during the movie.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca