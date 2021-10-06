Thursday, October 7, 2021
Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 148 in Clarendon Monday afternoon. The Sûreté du Québec had to close down the stretch of road for hours to investigate.
Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 148 in Clarendon Monday afternoon. The Sûreté du Québec had to close down the stretch of road for hours to investigate.
News Top Story 

Head-on collision on Hwy. 148 in Clarendon

Jorge Maria , ,

Carole St-Aubin
Shawville October 4, 2021 

 A head-on collision involving two vehicles occurred on Hwy. 148 east on Oct. 4, at approximately 4:00 p.m., near the 6th concession road in Clarendon.

According to Shawville-Clarendon fire department chief Lee Laframboise, two trucks were dispatched to the scene, where the jaws of life had to be used to extract one of the drivers.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca