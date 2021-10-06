Head-on collision on Hwy. 148 in Clarendon

According to Shawville-Clarendon fire department chief Lee Laframboise, two trucks were dispatched to the scene, where the jaws of life had to be used to extract one of the drivers.

A head-on collision involving two vehicles occurred on Hwy. 148 east on Oct. 4, at approximately 4:00 p.m., near the 6th concession road in Clarendon.

