Head-on collision on Hwy. 148 in Clarendon

Carole St-Aubin
Shawville October 4, 2021
A head-on collision involving two vehicles occurred on Hwy. 148 east on Oct. 4, at approximately 4:00 p.m., near the 6th concession road in Clarendon.
According to Shawville-Clarendon fire department chief Lee Laframboise, two trucks were dispatched to the scene, where the jaws of life had to be used to extract one of the drivers.
