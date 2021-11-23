Heat dome, fires, floods — climate change?

What’s happening with the weather in BC? As a representative of Quebec’s farmers through general farm organizations, milk and beef boards, I have had the opportunity to visit Canada’s provinces and make life-long friends from east to west. Although completely different, I thoroughly enjoyed the two extreme west and easterly provinces. Until this past week, I had given the nod to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca