Homemade Christmas Presents

What time of year is more expensive for families than Christmas? Unless you have a whole ton of birthdays in one month, I’d say it’s Christmas. Why not find inexpensive, creative ways to show the people you love how much they mean to you? Here are a few ideas to get your gift giving started this Christmas season.

Baking: A great gift option is to make “cookies in a jar”. This is exactly as it sounds, you layer the ingredients needed to bake a batch of cookies (minus perishable ingredients that need to be added prior to baking). A quick search on the internet will land you many easy options and free printable labels to stick to a mason jar. It’s also a great activity to do with children because they love to pour in the different layers. To make it festive, you can choose Smarties or M&M cookies, and then one layer will be green and red. If this doesn’t interest you, there’s an easy recipe online to making your own Turtles. Who wouldn’t love a package of Turtles for Christmas?

Scrapbook: Grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles and even kids love scrapbooks. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, scrapbooks can be treasured all year long. Print out any photos from a special occasion or photos from throughout the year and compile them into a book. It does not have to be fancy, and there are no rules. Make it to suit the gift recipient and they will surely be thrilled. You can look online for any theme or page ideas. You never know, if you’ve never scrapbooked you may be hooked once you start.

Ornaments: I’m not going to lie, this is my favourite gift to give. There are tons of ornaments to be made such as salt dough ornaments, naturalistic ornaments (using sticks or pine cones), felt ornaments. You can buy plain Christmas balls and personalize it with a paint pen (you can write a meaningful quote for each family member), you can make candy ornaments (melting peppermints into a cookie cutter), and the list goes on and on. You can do a quick search online to find something that you can make with ingredients/materials you have on hand. Salt dough ornaments are really great to make with children, they can be involved in all steps of the project. They can make the dough, roll the dough, cut the ornaments out, then once they are cooked they can decorate the ornaments (a favourite around here is with paint and sparkles). In the past we’ve made Christmas ones and alphabet ones (the first letter of each person they were giving an ornament to). They’ve always been so proud to hand out these as gifts to their friends and cousins, and it’s really cost effective. Not to mention something that everyone can take out year after year.

Children are so proud of their creations. No matter what it is or what you have on hand, if they make it, it can be a gift for just about anyone. They can make cards, paintings, picture frames, canvas art, handprint or footprint reindeer or Santa and wrap it up. No money involved, and so much thought put into it. The receivers will be thrilled.

I hope that some of these ideas appeal to you, and maybe help to take some of the monetary burden off Christmas. Look for upcoming Parents’ Voice events where your child will get to make some wonderful gifts for Christmas time.