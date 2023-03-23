Horse carriage tour through Shawville

Brett Thoms Shawviile March 18, 2023 A horse drawn carriage shared the streets in Shawville on Saturday, as Paul Scheel, joined by his dog Molly and Sean Patrois gave tours of Shawville as a part of the Shawville 150 celebrations. The carriage ride was originally intended to be a sleigh ride around the fairgrounds, but given the warmer conditions, organizers opted for a carriage tour around Shawville instead. The tour started from the arena, went down Campbell Street to Argyle, then on to Victoria Street, then onto Centre Street via Bristol Street, back around to Victoria, up to Dufferin and Lake, and then back to the arena via Lang. Scheel said events like this is the reason he has the horses and a carriage. He added that he definitely plans to participate more as Shawville 150 events continue throughout the year, including representing the Shawville Lions Club on Canada Day.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca