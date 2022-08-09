Horton’s beach rated “D” for pollution

Zainab Al-Mehdar Quyon Aug 10, 2022 Officials from the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change (MEFCC) sampled water from the beach known as Aquafolie Beach at Camp Des Voyageurs Tim Horton in Quyon on July 27 and have labelled it as polluted. The analytical results show significant bacteriological contamination and the range has been classified as category D: polluted. Swimming at the beach is prohibited until further notice. The Beach-Environment Program uses a bacteriological classification of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca