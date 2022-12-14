Hospital being braced for more respiratory illnesses

Brett Thoms

Shawville December 12, 2022

The CISSSO says hospitals around the region are receiving training to handle the growing number of cases of pediatric respiratory illness.

In response to rumours that the Pontiac Hospital was being prepared for an influx of pediatric patients coming from Gatineau as Ottawa and Gatineau hospitals hit capacity, THE EQUITY asked for comment from the CISSSO, the governing body of hospitals in the Outaouais.

“All emergency teams, both in the periphery and in the city, are receiving training to deal with pediatric patients in our emergency rooms. This upgrading is to respond to the increased traffic of this clientele who present respiratory symptoms. The peripheries are not targeted to receive pediatric cases in their care unit. Clients 16 years of age and older will be evaluated if they require hospitalization. It is mostly on a case by case basis,” wrote Patricia Rhéaume, communications person at the CISSSO.

This comes as hospitals are dealing with a triple threat of a spike in COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Quebec’s health Health Minister Christian Dubé warned in a recent press conference that things will “continue to be difficult in Quebec health care,” as emergency rooms across Quebec are stretched beyond their capacity.

Pontiac MNA and Liberal health critic André Fortin said it was unacceptable that “1500 Quebecers decide to leave our emergency rooms, after hours and hours of waiting, and without having been seen by a doctor,” during remarks in the National Assembly on Dec. 1.

Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec’s director of public health reiterated the province’s recommendations that people wear masks while in crowded spaces, avoid large family gatherings over the holidays and stay home if you have symptoms of respiratory illness and get a flue shot and covid boosters, at a press conference on December 5.

As of now it seems unlikely that mask mandates or other mandatory public health measures that were implemented over the last two years will return.