How to have a safe Halloween

Jorge Maria

Pontiac Oct. 27, 2021

On Oct. 18, the Quebec government announced a proof of vaccination program that meets the new Canada-wide standard for those needing to travel outside of Quebec. The Canada-wide proof of vaccination is distinct from the Quebec model and can be obtained by visiting the government’s self-service-portal.

In addition to being recognized in other provinces, some U.S. states and other countries will also accept the new vaccine passport. The list of countries accepting the document is evolving and the government asks travellers to inquire in advance for updated information on countries’ vaccine standards.