How to have a safe Halloween
Jorge Maria
Pontiac Oct. 27, 2021
On Oct. 18, the Quebec government announced a proof of vaccination program that meets the new Canada-wide standard for those needing to travel outside of Quebec. The Canada-wide proof of vaccination is distinct from the Quebec model and can be obtained by visiting the government’s self-service-portal.
In addition to being recognized in other provinces, some U.S. states and other countries will also accept the new vaccine passport. The list of countries accepting the document is evolving and the government asks travellers to inquire in advance for updated information on countries’ vaccine standards.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca