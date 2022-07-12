How to lose

This week’s article is on a topic I’ve started researching for my own family and I thought it made sense to share it as I’m sure I’m not the only one with a competitive child who hates losing. We play a lot in our house and always have. Most people who know me would probably agree that I’m not super competitive (okay I have been known to throw the Monopoly board and I’m definitely competitive when I play games with my husband.) But I often opt to be more . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca