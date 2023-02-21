Hydro Quebec conducts airborne survey of power lines

Brett Thoms Pontiac February 20, 2023 Hydro Quebec is performing a three-day helicopter survey over transmission lines in the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, the MRC Vallée-de-la-Gatineau and the City of Gatineau which started Monday. Hydro Quebec is using a helicopter with thermographic equipment to check for potentially faulty equipment in the region. The purpose of the exercise is to identify and replace certain components on the transmission lines that may cause service outages, according to a press release from Hydro Quebec. This is part of a broader effort on the part of Hydro Quebec to strengthen the reliability of its network, according to the release. Residents are advised that helicopters may be spotted lingering in the aforementioned regions. A similar exercise is planned for the Laurentian Region, however, there is no mention of plans for the MRC Pontiac.

