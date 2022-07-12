If they take you as a client you’re one lucky dog

Eva Baldi Pontiac July 13, 2022 Horse veterinarian Dr. Mel Jowett losing her license to practice in Quebec is not the only issue facing Pontiac animal owners and small animal owners in the Pontiac are struggling to find any clinic that is taking new clients. This issue was brought up by Mansfield resident Gail Mathias. She told THE EQUITY that since the news of her long-time veterinarian Dr. Jong retiring, she has been unable to find anywhere that will take her as a new client. “I have tried about 15, all the way from Petawawa to Ottawa and on the Quebec side too. I was just told by a Pembroke vet this morning that they are telling people to try Toronto or Kingston,” explained Mathias. Dr. Jong’s retirement happened to coincide with the pandemic meaning that the Pontiac was . . .

