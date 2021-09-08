Indigenous day comes to the Fair

By noon, hundreds of members of Indigenous communities from across the region had made their way to the main stage and made themselves at home. Canadians of all stripes were also there to take in the day.

Last Saturday, the Shawville Fair celebrated its first Indigenous Day in its 165-year history.

