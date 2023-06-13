Investigation into fatal police shooting in Clarendon is “ongoing”

Connor Lalande Clarendon June 12, 2023 An investigation into the “circumstances of an intervention involving the Sûreté du Québec” in Clarendon on June 5 is ongoing, according to investigators. According to a report released by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendates (BEI), around 11:00 a.m. on June 5, a call was made to the Sûreté du Québec regarding a reported family dispute. After police arrived, an incident ensued, and an individual allegedly pointed a a gun at police. One police officer allegedly drew their firearm and fired at the individual who then “fell inside the shed”, the BEI report continued. The person was later found unconscious in the shed and pronounced dead. Police would not comment further on the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca