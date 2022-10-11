It all starts with a plan: Mélika Masseau, an architecture and wood framing technician, starts her own business

Building a home from the ground up starts with a plan, one that ensures your Pinterest dream home comes to life. With a passion for architecture, Mélika Masseau, an architecture and wood framing technician started her own business to help people bring their vision to reality. Walking around in Fort-Coulonge and Mansfield, community members can spot houses she made the plans for. Born and raised in Fort-Coulonge, 21-year-old Masseau works at DML Creation as an estimator. With an interest in learning and build on her current skills she took a program at Compétences Outaouais center, a vocational training center. Upon finishing the course and working on projects that allowed her to draw up plans for her sister’s home, she saw an opportunity for a side hustle. “I mostly fell in love with it when I was in school,” said Masseau. “There was nothing in the course I didn’t like to do and I really liked everything I think that’s where my passion started.” In 2020 she officially launched her brand Plans MM, which allows her to digitally draw up a house plan that includes everything the client needs to then go ahead with construction. When hiring her services, clients can expect to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca