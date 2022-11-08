Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Kevin Mahon of Kevin’s Kreations selling his various handmade krafts.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Pontiac November 5, 2022
Saturday saw the first two Christmas markets held in the Pontiac this year. In Luskville, Blés d’Or de Luskville hosted a follow up market to the one they held in October.
The event was titled Christmas in the Valley and was the first Christmas market put on by the group. At the market there were about 25 vendors,= some of which were raising money for various local causes.
The event saw a visit from Santa Clause which allowed kids to give their Christmas list to him.
The money raised from the sale of tables goes into funding Blés d’Or’s activities and trips for seniors, according to the event’s organizer Jennifer Larose.
In Otter Lake, locals held a Christmas Otter Lake Craft & Vendor Show 2022 which had about 30 vendors. Proceeds from the table sales went to Operation Christmas Child, which funds gift boxes that go to underprivileged children, according to the organizer of the event Crystal Dubeau. This was the 12th year of the event.
Both events were very busy and all the vendors THE EQUITY spoke to at both markets were thrilled with the turnout.

The ladies of Le cercle socio culturel de Luskville, doing their traditional bottle cap fundraiser at the Christmas market. Anyone could buy a bottle cap from the ladies, which
would have a number on it that would correspond with a random prize. Left to right Carole Belley, Agnès Pernèr, Josée Pharand, Audrée Alarie, Brigitte Renaud, and Lina Légaré.

Canan Ozdovenci and her husband Alain David at their booth at the Luskville Christmas Market. They were selling tiny dream houses made from recovered wood from the
all over the Pontiac and beyond. Many houses are inspired by Turkish architecture, as Ozdovenci from Turkey originally. You can find her work at ozdovenci.art on Instagram.

Manon Grégoire of Couture Artisanale at the Luskville Christmas Market. Grégoire
makes custom clothing for everybody from children to people who wear 3XL. You can
contact her on Facebook at CoutureparMima

Kendra Vadneau with her mom Marsha selling her wood burn prints.

Marilyn Lacroix at the Christmas Otter Lake Craft & Vendor Show selling homemade
canned goods and crocheted items. Her husband was also there showing off his 3D
printed creations. You can find them at Heartinajar on Facebook.

