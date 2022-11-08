It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Brett Thoms Pontiac November 5, 2022 Saturday saw the first two Christmas markets held in the Pontiac this year. In Luskville, Blés d’Or de Luskville hosted a follow up market to the one they held in October. The event was titled Christmas in the Valley and was the first Christmas market put on by the group. At the market there were about 25 vendors,= some of which were raising money for various local causes. The event saw a visit from Santa Clause which allowed kids to give their Christmas list to him. The money raised from the sale of tables goes into funding Blés d’Or’s activities and trips for seniors, according to the event’s organizer Jennifer Larose. In Otter Lake, locals held a Christmas Otter Lake Craft & Vendor Show 2022 which had about 30 vendors. Proceeds from the table sales went to Operation Christmas Child, which funds gift boxes that go to underprivileged children, according to the organizer of the event Crystal Dubeau. This was the 12th year of the event. Both events were very busy and all the vendors THE EQUITY spoke to at both markets were thrilled with the turnout.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca