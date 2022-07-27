Kids can now be vaccinated with Moderna’s Spikevax says MSSS

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Pontiac July 27, 2022

This week the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced that Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine will be offered as of Monday, July 25, to children aged six months to four years who have no contraindications.

MSSS said that parents can now make an appointment for their child on Clic Santé.

Heres what parents should keep in mind:

The CIQ confirmed that the Spikevax vaccine with a reduced dosage of 25 mcg generated a good immune response in children after two doses.

For a healthy child who has already had COVID-19, a single dose may be sufficient.

A time period of eight weeks or more is recommended between the two doses.

For immunocompromised children in the same age group, the CIQ recommends three doses, using a minimum interval of four weeks between each dose.

For children aged five years, the CIQ preferably recommends the administration of the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer (10 µg)

The latest data on covid:

The province reported 1,224 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,138,880.

The government of Quebec of website reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total death toll of 15,876.

There are 6,418 health care workers absent for covid-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.)

For people not sure if they need to get another dose, the Health Ministry has prepared a chart to help people decide if and when they should get vaccinated again. Here is a link to the chart: https://bit.ly/3aLFB0b.

As of July 27, CISSSO listed the following statistics for the Pontiac area:

Alleyn-et-Cawood: 14

Bristol: 28

Bryson: 46

Campbell’s Bay: 64

Chichester: 57

Clarendon: 5 or less

Fort-Coulonge: 163

Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 28

L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 42

Litchfield: 5 or less

Mansfield et

Pontefract: 253

Otter Lake: 52

Portage-du-Fort: 10

Rapide-des-

Joachims 5 or less

Shawville: 160

Sheenboro: 5 or less

Thorne: 5 or less

Waltham: 24