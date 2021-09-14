Kittens learn to play in local author’s new book

Jorge Maria
Shawville Sept. 15, 2021
At the Shawville Fair last week, author Muriel Davies and illustrator Tina Michaud set up shop at the entrance to the Ag Hall, promoting and selling the third book in their Grandma’s Cat Fang series of books.
All three of Davies’s books centre around the Shawville Fair and the local community.
