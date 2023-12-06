La Fée des Bois Christmas market connects shoppers with the natural world

Camilla Faragalli

Greermount Dec. 2, 2023

Hundreds of twinkling fairy lights decorated the grounds of La Fée des Bois on Saturday, the first day of a two-weekend Christmas market hosted by the farm this holiday season.

Inside the farm shop, ornately-packaged tinctures, soaps and teas, all made in-house from various medicinal plants, were on display for shoppers.

“It’s all local; local honey, local alpaca, local books from an herbalist in Wakefield,” said owner Mariane Desjardins Roy, who has been growing her medicinal plants on the property for 12 years.

“I’m just trying to add more every year to make it more special,” she said.

“I buy local, local, local. I try to avoid chemicals in my life. I love being outside and I really like connecting people to these things,” Roy said.

Visitors to the market could also harvest their own Christmas tree from the forest or choose one from a pre-harvested collection, explore some of the property’s trails, visit with the farm’s sheep and chickens, and warm up by a large outdoor fire that was burning throughout the day.

“It’s way over what I was expecting,” said Nathalie Dupont, who visited the farm for the first time on Saturday.

“I know quite a lot about herbalism and can’t believe all the work [here], the quality of the product, the smell.”

Dupont said the previous owners of her new house in Bristol left behind an anti-inflammatory cream, made by La Fée des Bois.

She sampled the cream to try and soothe her arthritis when she moved in a couple years ago, and loved it so much, she said she had to see the place it came from.

“[It feels] like you’re in the woods with the fairy,” said Dupont’s husband, Peter.

“I had no idea it was so beautiful.”

La Fée des Bois will host its Christmas market again the next two weekends.

Mariane Desjardins Roy is the owner of La Fée des Bois apothecary and medicinal plant farm in Greermount. This is the third year the farm has hosted a Christmas market.