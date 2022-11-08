Ladies Night at Stedmans V&S

LIZ DRAPER

SHAWVILLE November 4, 2022

Almost 100 women came out on Friday ready to shop at the 7th annual Ladies Night event, held at Stedmans V&S in Shawville.

A few weeks ago, Stedmans V&S posted on their Facebook page that they were going to be able to hold their much-anticipated event.

They posted three one-hour time slots and interested women could comment, or phone the store, with their preferred time.

It wasn’t long before all three slots were filled, with a minimum of 30 women booked in for each.

The store was closed to the general public for those three hours, allowing women to browse, socialize, sip some wine and enjoy some complimentary snacks that were provided.

Women were also given discounts on many items throughout the store and could enter their name into a draw for a door prize. Orma Lester of Sand Bay was the lucky winner.

The Equity caught up with several of the attending women while they shopped.

The feeling was universal. Everyone was excited to get a head start on Christmas shopping and were thankful that the staff at Stedmans V&S were able to make the event happen.

Co-owner and store manager, Rhonda Meisner was very pleased with the response and was happy they were able to host it again, after much uncertainty due to stock and staff shortages.

She wanted to be able to give back to those who support her year-round and this event was the perfect way to do it.

“There a lot of times here where you feel like you’re on an island. It’s a hard go, we’re close to Renfrew, close to Pembroke, close to Ottawa, it’s just really tough,” she said. “But then you have something like this and people are so appreciative and you think ‘ok’. This just kind of gives you the boost that you need to keep going…to come back tomorrow,” she added.

Many people offered to help out when word got around that there wasn’t originally going to be a Ladies Night this year. And just in the nick of time, delayed orders came in.

“That’s exactly what happens in this community. You don’t ever seem to get forgotten,” Meisner said. “Even when you think you’re on your own, you’re never on your own, which is what makes it so amazing. I feel very fortunate,” she concluded.

To stay informed on when the next Ladies Night will happen, follow Stedmans V&S on Facebook.

Friends Amanda Mackechnie-Armitage and Crystal Thrun enjoyed the evening shopping together.