Ladysmith church celebrates 150th anniversary

Brett Thoms Ladysmith August 21, 2022 The St. Johns’ Lutheran Church in Ladysmith held its 150 year anniversary celebration on Sunday. The celebration included a special mass in which biblical hymns were sung in German and was presided over by both the interim pastor and special representative from Eastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada. The celebration focused on the church’s history and community of German immigrants that built and sustained it. The first German immigrants came to Thorne township in 1861 from the Danzing area of what was then the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca