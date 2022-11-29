Ladysmith Sportsman’s Club announces results

The Ladysmith Sportsman Club wrapped 2022 with the announcement of this years with winners. The annual party, which is normally held at the Ladysmith Hotel wasn’t held this year. The results are as follows

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca