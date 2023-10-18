“Laughter and smiles” at WQSB soccer tournament in Quyon

For THE EQUITY Selina Gervais Quyon Oct. 11, 2023 With 360 soccer players, more than 40 coaches, 13 referees, eight parent volunteers, plus spectators, the Quyon fair grounds was full of action last Wednesday when Onslow Elementary once again organized and hosted the Western Quebec School Board annual Soccer Tournament. The tournament invites all WQSB elementary schools, 14 of which attended. Onslow Elementary students who were not on a team also got to watch some of the games and cheer on their friends. Divided into nine fields, each of the 29 teams got to play at least four games over the course of the day. The field was full of laughter and smiles. Students and teachers got to enjoy a sport-filled day where they could connect with each other, reacquaint with old friends, and make new ones. Altogather, the event was a great show of the WQSB community.

