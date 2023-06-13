Laundromat no longer available for Mansfield/Fort Coulonge

Pierre Cyr

Fort Coulonge June 12, 2023

It was bad news for citizens in Fort Coulonge and Mansfield to learn that the laundromat located in the heart of Fort Coulonge was closing effective June 1.

The laundromat has been in operation since 2011. The owners, Robert Soulard and Hélène Vaillancourt, came to this decision because they were unable to convince the local authorities to review the 60 per cent increase in their tax bill since May 2022.

When the owners received the increase of $4,500 in their taxes for 2022, they thought it was a mistake. The total tax bill for their commercial building, which includes four small businesses and four one-bedroom apartments, is now $12,000, compared to $7,500 in 2021, even though no improvements were made to the building over that period.

In 2013, the tax bill was $6,000, which has now doubled over the last 10-year period.

Soulard says he feels helpless in his efforts to have the Village of Fort Coulonge review the way they calculate his tax bill, which includes municipal services.

When village representatives were not willing to review their case, the owners came to the realization that the laundromat, which alone costs $3,000 in taxes per year, was no longer profitable and would have to be closed.

Approximately 50 people have been using the laundromat on a weekly basis, most of whom will now have to go to Pembroke to do their laundry. Soulard mentioned tourists were also frequent users of the facility, mostly in the summer. He feels that a laundromat is an essential service for a small community and that common sense should have prevailed.

Soulard can’t see how the village officials can justify a $12,000 yearly tax bill for such small commercial activities.

“That is not a good message to anybody who would like to invest in the community as high tax rates are discouraging people to operate a business or create affordable lodging spaces in Fort Coulonge,” he told THE EQUITY.

At last Wednesday’s meeting of Fort Coulonge council, THE EQUITY asked if the municipality had attempted to find a solution to the problem of the large tax increase facing the laundromat. Pro-mayor Debbie Laporte responded that the matter was private but added that the information posted on the laundromat storefront explaining that it was closed due to the a 60 per cent tax increase was not true.

Following an indication from the municipality that the property would be put up for sale for non-payment of taxes, Soulard paid off the balance of his outstanding tax bill on Monday of this week.

Robert Soulard and Hélène Vaillancourt, owners of the laundromat which was located on 542 Baume Street in Fort Coulonge.

