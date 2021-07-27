Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Left to right: Alexie Durocher, Marianne Papineau, Jade Rodeghiero and Oceane Boucher making different felt details.
‘Leaving their mark on the Pontiac’: Youth learn about art and history

Julien St-Jean , , , ,

Shawville July 21, 2021

As part of the MRC’s Regional Tourism Information Station (RTIS) project, youth gathered last Wednesday at the Pontiac museum to learn about the history of the Pontiac.

The project, a joint partnership between the Maison des Jeunes Youth Co-op and the MRC, seeks to teach youth both new skills and about the history of the Pontiac by having them learn from local artists and historians. On Wednesday, youth received a tour of the museum from staff and were taught about felting from local artist Brandie Lekovic.

