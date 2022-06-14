Legault predicts federal interference, defends Bill 96

Brett Thoms Pontiac June 15, 2022 Premier Legault said he suspects that the Liberal Party of Quebec is being run by the Federal Liberal Party. He added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the federal Liberals intervene on the side of the provincial Liberals as they’ve allegedly done in the past. “We have to remember that André Fortin was preparing Justin Trudeau for the last [federal] debate,” said Legault at a press conference on June 10. These comments come off Legault’s support for . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca