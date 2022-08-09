Legault to announce Pontiac CAQ candidate this week

Brett Thoms Pontiac August 8, 2022 As the election draws close, Quebec’s political parties are campaigning across the province. Premier Francois Legault of the CAQ was scheduled to march in the Montreal Gay Pride Parade before it was cancelled abruptly due to the lack of security. Regarding the cancelled march, Legault tweeted: (translated) “I was to be present at the Pride Parade in Montreal today. Even if the event is cancelled, it is important that sexual and gender . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca