Let’s play ball for Maison des Jeunes du Pontiac

Pierre Cyr Mansfield June 3, 2023 A softball tournament organized by La Maison des Jeunes du Pontiac to benefit the regional minor baseball association took place last weekend in Mansfield. Sixteen mixed teams entered the tournament, which has now become an annual classic. All funds raised, approximately $6,000, will be donated to the Minor Baseball Association to reduce the 2023 registration fees for all young players. This league includes Otter Lake, Campbell’s Bay, Chapeau, Fort Coulonge and Mansfield. Terry Charrette, event coordinator, was very pleased with the turnout for both the tournament and the musical evening with DJ Dany Ladouceur on Saturday night. The Base Invaders from Chapeau took top honours in class B, while the Big Mac Attack team from Fort Coulonge won in class A.

