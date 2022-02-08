Letters to the Editor 

Dear Editor, My sympathies lie with the people of Ottawa. Their neighbourhood has been invaded and blockaded by noisy, sometimes rude people who somehow have the resources to take two weeks off and drive cross country and leave their big rigs idling and blowing their air horns. Parliamentarians have their workarounds and can come and go, bypassing blockades. But the people who live and work in that area are held prisoner as a result of something beyond their control. The people of Ottawa have only one vote each, just like most Canadians. There’s a good case to be made for the mandates being . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca